Tiruchi may soon get an elevated corridor

All State highways will be converted into four-lane: Minister

Minister for Public Works Department and Highways, E. V. Velu on Monday indicated that an elevated corridor would be built in the city and necessary announcements would be made in the State Assembly soon.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the progress of ongoing projects in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts, Mr. Velu said that the State government had taken a decision to upgrade all two-lane State highways into four-lane road and four- lane roads into six-lanes. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had instructed him to take suitable steps to upgrade the roads and the works would be carried out in a phased manner.

Similarly, the Minister added that he had a number of representations from elected representatives to upgrade panchayat union roads up to the standards of the State Highways. As per the Chief Minister’s instruction, he had been visiting various districts to study the demand. Nearly 10,000 panchayat union roads would be developed as per the State Highways standards.

According to a survey, Mr. Velu said that there were 245 causeways in different parts of the State. All of them would be made as road over bridges and it would ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

“Tiruchi has been growing at a rapid pace in terms of vehicular traffic and requires a massive facelift. Many infrastructure projects were in the pipeline including flyovers to solve the traffic issues. The Chief Minister has planned to accord a fillip to Tiruchi”, he said and indicated that an elevated corridor would be built in the city.

Mr. Velu said that work on the Junction flyover had been dragging on for a while due to the long process of getting Defence land at Mannarpuram in Tiruchi. A senior official of the State highways had a detailed discussion with a senior Defence official recently and a positive outcome was expected within a few days, he added.

The Minister said five District Revenue Officers would be appointed soon to handle land acquisition for executing the State Highways projects. This was intended to prevent delays in completing land acquisition, he said.

The Public Works Department had taken a lead role in establishing oxygen supported beds in government hospitals to face COVID-19 crisis.

State Ministers K. N. Nehru, N. Regupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Siva.V. Meyyanathan and senior officials participated.