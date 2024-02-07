ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Mahila Court sentences man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for abduction and rape

February 07, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police said the man impersonated a Home Guard and took the victim, a college student, to a forest, where he raped her

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment on charges of abducting and raping a young woman.

According to the police, S. Manikandan, 37, a native of Periyar Nagar near Vazhavanthankottai in Tiruchi district, on August 4, 2019, impersonated a Home Guard and took a 20-year-old college student on his motorbike to a forest and raped her.

Based on her complaint, the Thuvakudi police registered a case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Manikandan and sentenced him to undergo 15 years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the perpetrator.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US