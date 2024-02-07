Tiruchi Mahila Court sentences man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment for abduction and rape

February 07, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old man to undergo 15 years of imprisonment on charges of abducting and raping a young woman.

According to the police, S. Manikandan, 37, a native of Periyar Nagar near Vazhavanthankottai in Tiruchi district, on August 4, 2019, impersonated a Home Guard and took a 20-year-old college student on his motorbike to a forest and raped her.

Based on her complaint, the Thuvakudi police registered a case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506(ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Manikandan and sentenced him to undergo 15 years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the perpetrator.