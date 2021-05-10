Tiruchi looks to other districts for treating COVID-19 patients

Request made to private hospitals to increase number of beds allotted for COVID care

With the capacity created for COVID-19 patients entirely utilised, authorities of Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital are looking at possibilities for increasing beds at other district headquarters hospitals and approaching private hospitals for expanding intake.

All the 335 beds allotted to emergency COVID care, including oxygen-support beds and beds in the intensive-care unit with ventilator support, are occupied. The beds that get cleared when a patient recovers or succumbs to the infection are immediately filled up with the waiting list of patients, officials here said.

The Srirangam Government Hospital has also been converted into a COVID treating facility, where patients would be shifted for oxygen support. Manapparai Government Hospital too is ready and would be functional soon. However, due to the lack of beds and manpower, the number of ICU beds with ventilator remains low.

District Collector S. Divyadarshini told The Hindu that a request has been made to private hospitals to increase the number of beds allotted for COVID care from 50% to at least 75%.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Health Services, S. Ram Ganesh, said that increase in infection rate in semi-urban and rural parts of the district has become perceptible. “Cases are increasingly being reported from places like Thuvakudi, Manachanallur, and Andhanallur”, he said. The district administration would look to increase COVID Care Centres if the situation persists.

K. Vanitha, Dean, Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, said that six tonnes of oxygen has been supplied. Only with an increase in oxygen stock can more beds be added, the Dean said, adding that Tiruchi East MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj had, after inspecting the hospital a couple of days ago, promised to arrange for increasing the supply of oxygen.

It would not be possible to convert the Super Speciality Block of the Tiruchi GH into a COVID ward like last year, Dr. Vanitha pointed out. The GH carried out about 300 procedures at the catheterization laboratory in March and April. “Dialysis patients and those who require emergency care continue to visit the hospital. We cannot suspend these services,” she said.

The Dean also said that 48 nurses were being appointed on a contract basis for a period of two months, and that 20 doctors from mini clinics in the district were diverted to help in the COVID wards in the Tiruchi GH. A total of 15 lab technicians were also being appointed to work at the COVID-19 testing facility, she said.