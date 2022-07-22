Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP’s plea to Civil Aviation Minister

July 22, 2022 18:57 IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to take steps to increase connectivity from Tiruchi international airport to more destinations and improve facilities at the airport.

In a memorandum submitted to the Civil Aviation Minister at New Delhi recently, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar urged the Minister to convince Air India Express and IndiGo Airlines to connect more destinations from Tiruchi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also appealed to the Minister for the operation of Alliance Air flights from Tiruchi to Chennai, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram which could provide connectivity to overseas flights.

The memorandum said Tiruchi and its surroundings were an agricultural belt exporting vegetables, fruits and flowers. Most exporters were dependent on Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports for exporting the products since Tiruchi airport did not have adequate staff such as a Quarantine Officer. If the staff were to be deployed round-the-clock at the Tiruchi airport, the exports would witness a three or four-fold increase, he said.