Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP’s plea to Civil Aviation Minister

R Rajaram TIRUCHI July 22, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: July 22, 2022 18:57 IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has appealed to the Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to take steps to increase connectivity from Tiruchi international airport to more destinations and improve facilities at the airport.

In a memorandum submitted to the Civil Aviation Minister at New Delhi recently, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar urged the Minister to convince Air India Express and IndiGo Airlines to connect more destinations from Tiruchi. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also appealed to the Minister for the operation of Alliance Air flights from Tiruchi to Chennai, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram which could provide connectivity to overseas flights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The memorandum said Tiruchi and its surroundings were an agricultural belt exporting vegetables, fruits and flowers. Most exporters were dependent on Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports for exporting the products since Tiruchi airport did not have adequate staff such as a Quarantine Officer. If the staff were to be deployed round-the-clock at the Tiruchi airport, the exports would witness a three or four-fold increase, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...