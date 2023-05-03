Tiruchi library to hold summer camp

May 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The District Central Library and Readers’ Forum will host a summer camp for school children at the library in Tiruchi from May 7 to May 31 .

According to an official statement, the free camp will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily, with the aim of equipping the children with useful skills. The programme will be launched on Sunday with a workshop on chess with C.S. Sankara in charge of training and a storytelling session by teachers Vidya and Sultana. The two activities will be featured every Sunday thereafter until the end of the month.

Expert Mallika will train children in handwriting on May 8 and 9. A general knowledge quiz will be conducted by Readers’ Forum official on May 10. Other activities include basic photography, simple science experiments, drawing, robotics, crafts, yoga, and oratory workshops.

