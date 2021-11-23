Tiruchi Law College team wins moot court contest

TIRUCHI

The Government Law College, Tiruchi, has won the Prof. R.V.Dhanapalan National Moot Court Competition-2021 held at Central Law College, Salem, recently.

The team comprising K. Kanmani and V.Gandhipriya, both final year BA LLB students, and J. Arnesh Krishnan, second year BA LLB, emerged winners at the competition.

The moot proposition dealt with cutting-edge questions on environmental law and constitutional law and developments. Twenty teams from across the country participated in the competition, M. Rajeswaran, Principal, Tiruchi Law College, said in a press release.

Last month, another the team from the college comprising V.Gandhi Priya, S. Prasanna of third year BA LLB, and A. Swathi, final year BA LLB, won the Third National Tamil Moot Court Competition-202l organised by SRM School of Law.

The event attracted 28 teams. The college team also secured the ‘Best Memorandum Award’ for the third consecutive time and the winner trophy for the second time. The moot proposition dealt with constitutional law and transgender reservation policy. The 2021 edition was conducted online, the release added.