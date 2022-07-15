Tiruchi surgeons replant toddler’s severed foot, prevent amputation

Microsurgery helps young girl to retain her right forefoot after it was cut off in a vehicular accident

Doctors at a city hospital have successfully replanted and rehabilitated a toddler’s right foot after the limb was severed in a vehicular accident, with the help of advanced microsurgery technology.

Replantation refers to the surgical attachment of a person’s own amputated part back to the body.

“This particular case is very special because foot replants are extremely rare. Microsurgery has helped us to save this toddler’s foot and avoided a mental scar that would remain for life, if she had undergone amputation,” said D. Senguttuvan, Executive Director and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Kauvery Hospitals, at a press conference here on Friday.

In 2021, at the age of one and a half years, the girl’s forefoot was severed when it was stuck in a rotating motorcycle wheel. She was brought along with the severed part by her parents to Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, three hours after the incident.

A group of doctors from the Plastic surgery and Microsurgery team headed by S. Skanda, Head of the department, and consisting of Adil Ali, Muralidhasan, anaesthesiology team led by K. Senthil Kumar and team consisting of P. Sasikumar, and supported by the paediatric team led by Dr. Senguttuvan, performed the procedure.

In the six-hour operation, done with the help of the Kinevo surgical microscope tool, the baby’s foot was re-attached to the body, in a process that involved bone fixation, repair of all the foot tendons, nerves and blood vessels.

Detailing the operation, Dr. Skanda said, “Surgeries on young children are very risky and delicate because of their small size. In this operation, we had to re-attach blood vessels less than one millimeter in size.”

Though the operation had taken place last year, it was being showcased this week because the young patient had been under medical observation and physiotherapy for so long, and her successful return to near normal function was an apt tribute to National Plastic Surgery Day (July 15), he said.