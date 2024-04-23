Tiruchi, Karur in grip of heat wave

April 23, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts are reeling under a heat wave as the mercury levels have soared over the past week.

The maximum temperature in the city hovered above 41 degree Celsius, over the past few days. Tuesday was slightly better with the maximum temperature in the city being 40.3 degree Celsius, which was still 2.2 degrees above normal.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in neighbouring districts such as Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur too. On Tuesday, K.Paramathi in Karur district recorded 41.2 degree Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.

Normally, Tiruchi experiences peak summer in May when the maximum temperature soars over 42 degree Celsius. But in recent years April too has been turning equally hot, with the mercury consistently crossing 40 degree Celsius. The all-time high for the month is 42.8 degree Celsius recorded in 1896, according to data on extreme weather conditions on the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) website. In recent years, the city recorded 42.5 degree Celsius on April 4, 2021 and 42.4 degree Celsius on April 25, 2016. Last year, the highest for the month in Tiruchi was 40.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 21.

The hot weather was in line with the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre’s warning to the people of ‘hot and discomfort weather” due to high temperatures and humid conditions till April 27. The district administrations too had issued advisories, asking them to protect themselves from the heat wave conditions. Traffic has been thin on the city roads during the afternoons.

The soaring mercury holds out the threat of a long summer ahead and left the residents fervently hoping for some summer showers. “Summers seem to getting hotter and longer in Tiruchi. The dry heat is leaving us feeling exhausted by lunch time” said Sekar, a construction worker.

As residents seek to beat the heat, tender coconut and water melon vendors, fresh juice and ice-cream parlours are doing brisk business.

The price of tender coconuts has shot up by ₹10 a nut this year, especially those brought from Pollachi region. Good sized tender coconuts are sold at ₹60 apiece. Given the high demand, they are sold at a premium by some vendors around places of public congregation such as bus stands.

“Arrivals have been good. But the field price has gone up this year and I have to shell out ₹52 a nut. I sell it at a reasonable price of ₹60 apiece though some sell at ₹80 in parts of the city,” said Rajendran, a vendor at Thillai Nagar.