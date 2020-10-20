Tiruchi-Karur highway stretch widening to be over by March

TIRUCHI

20 October 2020 21:13 IST

Project involves building of retaining walls for a length of 1,785 m

Work on widening and strengthening the narrow and accident-prone stretch of road between Tiruchi and Thindukarai on Tiruchi-Karur Highway is expected to be completed by March next.

Although the work, which began in May-end, is scheduled to be completed by November next, efforts are on to complete it ahead of deadline, Collector S. Sivarasu said after inspecting the progress of work on Tuesday.

“So far, 55% of the work has been completed and the remaining works are fast apace. We are targetting to complete the project by March,” he told reporters at the site.

Widening of the 11-km stretch — marked by sharp and dangerous curves — running between the Cauvery and Tiruchi-Karur railway line was taken up after persistent demands from suburban residents as accidents became frequent on the stretch.

The work was sanctioned last year at an estimate of ₹55 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2019-20. The road is being widened from its present width of seven metres to up to 10.5 metres. Some of the dangerous curves will also be straightened.

The project also involves construction of retaining walls for a length of about 1,785 metres, protective walls along the bank of the Cauvery for a length of 3,895 metres, revetment inside the river bund for a length of 350 metres and drains for a length of 971 metres.

Mr. Sivarasu, who also inspected construction of a new bypass road around Manachanallur, said nearly 75% of the work had been completed and the road would be declared open to traffic soon.

The bypass runs a length of about 2.64 km and was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹25.15 crore. The greenfield road involved construction of 14 box culverts and three minor bridges. Besides, junction improvements were also made at five places.

Service lane

To a query on land acquisition for laying service lanes along the city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway between Palpannai and Thuvakudi, Mr. Sivarasu said the process would be completed by January. The National Highways Authority of India would take up work on laying the service lanes once 90% of the land was acquired and handed over.

Land acquisition for the semi-ring road between Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway and Thindukarai on Tiruchi- Karur Highway would be completed by March. Once the land was acquired, it would take about 24 months for the road to be laid.

Highways officials indicated that tenders for dismantling the old Kollidam bridge would be called soon. A portion of the bridge, which was in disuse after construction of a new bridge, collapsed in August 2018.