Tiruchi, Karur get ready for COVID-19 vaccination dry run today

Five locations in Tiruchi district have been earmarked by the district administration for the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination to be held on Friday.

A private hospital in Ariyamangalam, urban health centre at Ramalinga Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Manapparai Government Hospital and the Inamkulathur Primary Health Centre have been identified, where 100 frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitary workers have been asked to visit between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to rehearse and check various aspects including the protocols to be followed, the time taken for the vaccination and the facilities such as the waiting areas, entry and exit points

Meanwhile, in Karur a total of 6,000 frontline workers have been identified for being administered the vaccine on priority, according to Collector S. Malarvizhi.

After inspecting the facilities available at the vaccination centres in Karur on Thursday, Ms. Malarvizhi said that a survey had been undertaken in the district to identify the frontline workers so as to vaccinate them on priority.

All doctors, nurses, paramedical staff members of 48 government hospitals and 405 private hospitals have been listed. Similarly, sanitary workers of various local bodies too had been identified.

She said that all steps needed for a dry run had been completed. It would be conducted on Friday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Government Hospital in Kulithalai, the Primary Health Centre at Vangal, Kasthuribhai Maternity Hospital in the city. The mock drive would focus on the steps to be adopted while injecting vaccine to the people.

Ms. Malarvizhi said that there were sufficient numbers of deep freezers to store the vaccines at the stipulated temperature in the district. Eight more freezers have been sanctioned for the Primary Health Centres in the district.