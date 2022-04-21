Tiruchi - Karaikudi DEMU train to stop at Namanasamudram

The Southern Railway has provided a stoppage at Namanasamudram station for the Tiruchi - Karaikudi - Tiruchi unreserved Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) express special train operated daily. The one-minute stoppage at Namanasamudram station will come into effect from April 25, according to a railway official from Madurai division. The station near Pudukottai comes under the jurisdiction of Madurai division.

The Karaikudi -bound DEMU special (Train No. 06125) from Tiruchi will arrive at Namanasamudram at 7.16 p.m. and will leave at 7.17 p.m. The Tiruchi -bound DEMU special (Train No. 06126) from Karaikudi will arrive at Namanasamudram at 7.35 a.m. and depart at 7.36 a.m. The stoppage has been provided for the convenience of the passengers, the official said.