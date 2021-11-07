Tiruchi-Karaikudi BG section to go electric soon

TIRUCHI

Overhead electrification works on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai-Karaikudi broad gauge section have reached the advanced stage of completion.

The nearly 90-km section will become yet another stretch in this part of the region to go electric soon which would pave the way for operation of electric loco hauled express and freight trains from Karaikudi to Chennai via Pudukottai and Tiruchi.

The overhead electrification project is being executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) which is carrying out electrification projects all over the State and in the country.

A senior railway official said wiring works as part of the electrification project had been completed up to Karaikudi station outer from Tiruchi via Pudukottai. Works connected with modifying the signal circuits for electric traction were currently under way, besides some fine-tuning.

Joint electrical inspection along the stretch was being conducted by officials of the CORE and the Traction Distribution of the Madurai Division since the railway stretch falls under the jurisdiction of that division.

Simultaneously, electrification works in Karaikudi Yard were also under way as part of the project. Poles had been erected and wiring works were expected to commence this week. But for the monsoon rains over the last few days, the electrification project was proceeding swiftly, the officials said.

The traction sub-station at Karaikudi as part of the project was also in the advanced stage of completion. Transmission lines to extend power supply to the traction sub station had been taken up by the Tangedco.

The overhead electrification project had reached the advanced stage of completion. The plan was to complete the entire works at one go from Tiruchi to Karaikudi by this month-end, says the official. Upon completion, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, would be invited for carrying out mandatory inspection of the electrified stretch to get his statutory sanction for operation of freight and passenger trains hauled by electric locomotive.

A major benefit on completion of the project was that there would be no change over of locomotive from diesel to electric for express trains such as the Karaikudi - Chennai - Karaikudi Pallavan Pallavan superfast expresses in both directions, he said.

Presently, the loco changeover from diesel to electric for the Karaikudi - Chennai Pallavan express takes place at Tiruchi Junction upon arrival. Similar loco changeover takes place at Tiruchi Junction in the return direction towards Karaikudi.

Electric locos have better acceleration and are environmental friendly, the official said adding that freight trains from Karaikudi to other destinations via Pudukottai and Tiruchi could also be hauled by an electric locomotive once electrified.