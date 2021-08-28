Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi-Karaikal service to resume

THANJAVUR

Train service between Tiruchi and Karaikal will resume from August 30, according to the Divisional Railway Manager, Manish Agarwarl.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, the DRM said efforts are being initiated for the resumption of train services that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the service between Tiruchi and Karaikal would resume from Monday, Mr.Manish Agarwal said the speed of Tiruvarur-Karaikudi service would be increased after the appointment of gatekeepers at the level crossings in that section.


Comments
