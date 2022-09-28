Tiruchi-Karaikal passenger service schedule likely to be revised

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway has reportedly given an assurance to Nagoor-Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environment Research Centre for rescheduling departure of the unreserved passenger service from Tiruchi to Karaikal in order to provide an opportunity for Thirunallar-bound passengers of Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabti service to switch over to Tiruchi-Karaikal DEMU passenger at Thanjavur.

According to the consumer forum, the departure time of the daily Tiruchi-Karaikal passenger has been changed from 10-30 a.m. to 10-45 a.m. at Tiruchi so that the passenger service could reach Thanjavur by noon with the Jan Shatabti express overtaking the passenger service at an intermediate railway station.

At Thanjavur, the Thirunallar-bound passengers would have 10 to 15 minutes at their disposal to change over to the passenger train as the latter was scheduled to leave Thanjavur by 12-05 p.m. to reach Nagore by 2 p.m. and the destination by 3 p.m. as per the revised train schedule, sources added.