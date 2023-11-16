Tiruchi Junction gets new system to quickly refill water tanks of railway coaches

November 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Quick Watering System will soon be in place at the Tiruchi Railway Junction for refilling tanks of coaches of express trains.

The new system, which is expected to be commissioned next month, will substantially reduce the time taken for watering coaches, including those of the Tirunelveli-Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express.

As part of the system, a high-pressure pumping station, with three 40 horsepower booster pumps, has been established close to the Junction with requisite pipelines laid to Platform 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The pipelines have been laid to a length of about 600 metres adjoining each platform. Water will be drawn from a ground-level reservoir, said a senior railway official.

About ₹1.5 crore has been spent on installing the Quick Watering System at the busy junction, which is one of the nominated watering stations in the Southern Railway zone. The pumping station has a computerised panel to monitor and control water flow besides detecting leaks. A power connection to the pumping station has been obtained from the Tangedco.

The existing system is gravity based and takes time to water the coaches.

