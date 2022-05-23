15 injured in jallikattu event near Tiruchi
As many as 300 tamers participated in the jallikattu organised at Kannanur village
Fifteen persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Kannanur village in Kallakudi police station limits in the district on Monday. As many as 600 bulls were released at the event in which 300 tamers participated.
Among the injured, three were referred to the Government Hospital, Ariyalur while the remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources.
