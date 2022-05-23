15 injured in jallikattu event near Tiruchi

Special Correspondent May 23, 2022 16:45 IST

Special Correspondent May 23, 2022 16:45 IST

As many as 300 tamers participated in the jallikattu organised at Kannanur village

As many as 300 tamers participated in the jallikattu organised at Kannanur village

Fifteen persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Kannanur village in Kallakudi police station limits in the district on Monday. As many as 600 bulls were released at the event in which 300 tamers participated. Among the injured, three were referred to the Government Hospital, Ariyalur while the remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources.



Our code of editorial values