Tiruchi industrialists keen on retaining migrant labourers

TIRUCHI

Impressed by the adaptability and dedication of migrant labourers from North-Indian States, industrialists in Tiruchi have been keen on going the extra mile in retaining them.

Unlike in other districts, in Tiruchi, some of the fabrication industries have provided them with accommodation and food at subsidised cost, all through the duration of the COVID 19 lockdown.

The skill-levels of north Indian workers in specific works like blasting, painting and tig welding have been excellent, S. Sampath, Managing Director, Velmurugan Industries, said.

For them, it is a question of survival. As they stay close to the production units, the question of transport cost does not arise. They also have their food once a day in the canteen at a subsidised rate, and are hence, able to send money back home, Mr. Sampath said.

Not only is their workmanship of superior quality, they are also quite productive and do not mind working for more than 10 hours a day, he pointed out.

The workers from north Indian States are indeed indispensable in the scheme of things in the fabriction industries, R. Ilango, President of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, who has also provided a group of workers with food and accommodation, said.

Unlike local workforce, the North Indian labourers are able to focus efficiently on work in the absence of domestic commitments, he explained.

In Tiruchi district, deployment of north Indian workers in the construction sector is mainly confined to tile and marble flooring.

They are also employed in considerable numbers by concrete mixer units.