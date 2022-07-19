Tiruchi-Howrah express train to run with new LHB coaches soon

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 19, 2022 17:49 IST

One set of the new coaches manufactured at Integral Coach Factory have arrived

Rail passengers could experience better travel comfort in inter-State Tiruchi-Howrah express as the superfast train is to be fitted with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches soon.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has received in lots 40 new LHB coaches manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The coaches will replace the existing conventional rakes in the train.

The new coaches, which came in three to four lots from the Integral Coach Factory recently, are being stationed at different locations in Tiruchi Division. Railway authorities say additional LHB coaches for the express train are expected to come soon. The Railway Board, New Delhi, allotted the manufacture of the coaches to ICF, Chennai.

The officials say the Tiruchi division has planned to run the express fitted with the new LHB coaches most likely from next month once the remaining coaches arrive. The bi-weekly train is being operated from here on Tuesdays and Fridays. In the return direction, the train from Howrah reaches Tiruchi on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the entire travel time exceeding 30 hours.

The speed potential of the modern LHB coaches are more as compared to the conventional ones. Further, the LHB coaches are considered to be safer in the event of any mishap due to more safety features. They have a higher passenger capacity as they are slightly lengthier than the conventional coaches and provide better riding comfort. They are also superior in respect of maintenance, aesthetics, passenger comfort and corrosion, they add.

The Tiruchi - Howrah superfast express will soon become one more train originating from the Tiruchi Railway Division to be run with LHB coaches. The Tiruchi - Chennai Rockfort express, Tiruchi - Chennai Cholan express, Tiruchi - Bhagat Ki Kothi and Tiruchi - Sri Ganganagar expresses are being operated with LHB coaches.