Tiruchi hotel launches public EV charging station

July 10, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unmanned station inaugurated at Courtyard by Marriott for electric four-wheel vehicles

The Hindu Bureau

S. Sivaranjini, District Environment Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, inaugurates a charging station for electric four-wheel vehicles at a hotel in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A luxury hotel in Tiruchi city has inaugurated a charging station for electric four-wheel vehicles.

On Monday, ‘Charge Zone’, an unmanned fast-charging station, was launched at the Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchi, in the presence of S. Sivaranjani, District Environmental Engineer, and G. Ravichandran, Assistant Environmental Engineer, from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

“The facility will be of use to those who have switched over to electric mobility, and will improve Tiruchi’s air quality by reducing particulate matter in the atmosphere released by conventional fuels,” Ms. Sivaranjani told The Hindu.

Controlled through a smartphone application, the charging station is a standalone facility and will be open to the public through the day, said hotel officials. Charging time could vary from 45 minutes to an hour, and payments could be done electronically.

“With the introduction of this dedicated charging station, we aim to support the growing number of eco-conscious travellers and contribute to the adoption of electric vehicles in the region,” said Venugopal, general manager, Courtyard by Marriott.

