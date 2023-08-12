Tiruchi hospital uses AI-based technique for cardiac care

August 12, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging system, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse detailed information about coronary blocks and quantifies them automatically, has helped improve the quality of cardiac care, doctors at the Apollo Hospitals, Tiruchi, have said.

At a press gathering on Saturday, the medical team of the cardiology department in Apollo Hospital, Tiruchi explained the benefits of OCT in diagnosing and managing the treatment of heart problems.

“OCT is a light-based technology where a camera-like lens is put into the blood vessels of the heart, which gets a tomographic image at microscopic resolutions. It’s an invasive procedure done as part of coronary intervention,” said interventional cardiologist R. Ravindran. “The OCT light camera defines the extent of calcium in blood vessels very precisely, understands the nature of the cholesterol plaque and tells us the correct size of the blood vessel. This will enable the cardiologist to choose the right stent and hardware during angioplasty,” he added.

Senior consultant and chief cardiologist A. Kader Sahib spoke about the procedures performed using OCT by the Apollo team. Dr. Srikanth, cardiovascular surgeon, spoke about the high risk coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), valve replacements and paediatric surgeries, besides minimally invasive cardiac surgeries done without cutting the chest bone that helps in early recovery without scars.

Angioplasty procedures if done with intra-vascular imaging like OCT have better short- and long-term outcomes, said a hospital statement.

