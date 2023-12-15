ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi hospital treats aneurysm in two women with minimally invasive surgery

December 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Neuro One Hospital recently saved lives of two women by carrying out minimally invasive surgeries to treat their aneurysms (a bulging, weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel resulting in an abnormal widening or ballooning of the vessel’s normal diameter) recently.

Peria Karuppan, interventional radiologist, and S. Vijay Kumar, neurosurgeon, led the team of surgeons.

In the first instance, a woman patient in her 40s was found to have aneurysm in the carotid artery while in the second case, a 77-year-old woman had a giant (over 2.5 cm in size) aneurysm in the cerebellum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since both the cases were challenging to operate in the traditional way, we decided to opt for endo-vascular treatment. The neuro-interventional procedure was to adopted to treat aneurysm without surgical incisions, thereby avoiding scarring, and aiding recovery,” Dr. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Both the patients have been discharged after being kept under observation, he added.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US