Tiruchi hospital treats aneurysm in two women with minimally invasive surgery

December 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Neuro One Hospital recently saved lives of two women by carrying out minimally invasive surgeries to treat their aneurysms (a bulging, weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel resulting in an abnormal widening or ballooning of the vessel’s normal diameter) recently.

Peria Karuppan, interventional radiologist, and S. Vijay Kumar, neurosurgeon, led the team of surgeons.

In the first instance, a woman patient in her 40s was found to have aneurysm in the carotid artery while in the second case, a 77-year-old woman had a giant (over 2.5 cm in size) aneurysm in the cerebellum.

“Since both the cases were challenging to operate in the traditional way, we decided to opt for endo-vascular treatment. The neuro-interventional procedure was to adopted to treat aneurysm without surgical incisions, thereby avoiding scarring, and aiding recovery,” Dr. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Both the patients have been discharged after being kept under observation, he added.