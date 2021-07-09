Tiruchi hospital to get three new oxygen plants shortly

First plant, to benefit 150 beds, installed

A 350-litre Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant was installed at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Friday morning. While this plant will be able to supply oxygen for up to 150 beds, civil work to install two more such plants are under way.

The PSA plant, a special oxygen production unit, will augment the oxygen capacity at the hospital. It uses a technology where a specific gas can be separated from a mixture of gases under pressure. Similar plants of various capacities have been installed at Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital and Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.

For two blocks

This plant, erected near the Ophthalmology Department, has been donated by a business establishment in Coimbatore and costs around ₹50 lakh, a hospital official said. It will provide oxygen to the two adjacent blocks.

Meanwhile, work to install a 1,000-litre capacity PSA plant to supply oxygen to 600 beds at the Super Speciality Block is also under way. “Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is manufacturing this plant,” the doctor said.

A third plant, also of 350-litre capacity, will come up next to the Maternity and Labour ward. “This is to help provide oxygen to children who might require oxygen. Experts are saying that the next wave of COVID-19 will affect children and we are doing everything we can to prepare for it,” the doctor said. Pipelines to supply oxygen to the wards are in place and small repair works are under way, the doctor said.

To know vacancy

The hospital is also creating a triage centre wherein patients’ vitals can be checked immediately, following which they can be sent to designated wards. Civil work for it, including constructing a temporary shed, is under way. “During the peak of the second wave, we had to call up doctors in charge at various wards to check for vacancy of beds, and patients had to wait till then. In this triage ward, they will get a bed, and even get oxygen from the PSA plant while waiting to get admitted in the ward,” he said. In case the number of cases does not increase to that level, it can be utilised as a post-COVID Care Centre, he added.