Tiruchi hospital launches AI endoscopy

Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospitals launched endoscopy powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Tiruchi on Sunday.

It was inaugurated at a gathering for medical professionals in the city in the presence of senior physicians M.S. Ashraf and A. Zameer Pasha on Sunday. Raj Kumar Wadhwa, chief medical gastroenterologist, Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru, delivered the inaugural address.

In an official statement, GVN Hospital authorities said that AI had the potential to improve the quality of endoscopy, especially in gastroenterology, cancer detection, and other complex medical conditions. At present, the proprietary procedure developed by a Japanese firm, offers computer aided detection of lesions (CADe) and computer aided diagnosis (CADx) tools for optical biopsy and lesion characterisation.

AI endoscopy works through a cloud server-based computer database of relevant patient information.