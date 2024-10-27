GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi hospital launches AI endoscopy

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospitals launched endoscopy powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Tiruchi on Sunday.

It was inaugurated at a gathering for medical professionals in the city in the presence of senior physicians M.S. Ashraf and A. Zameer Pasha on Sunday. Raj Kumar Wadhwa, chief medical gastroenterologist, Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru, delivered the inaugural address.

In an official statement, GVN Hospital authorities said that AI had the potential to improve the quality of endoscopy, especially in gastroenterology, cancer detection, and other complex medical conditions. At present, the proprietary procedure developed by a Japanese firm, offers computer aided detection of lesions (CADe) and computer aided diagnosis (CADx) tools for optical biopsy and lesion characterisation.

AI endoscopy works through a cloud server-based computer database of relevant patient information.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / private health care / hospital and clinic / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.