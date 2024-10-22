ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi hospital holds meet for breast cancer patients

Published - October 22, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Harshamitra Cancer and Multi-speciality Hospital organised a breast cancer survivors’ meet on Tuesday, as part of Pink October activities to raise awareness of the disease.

According to an official statement, in keeping with Pink October 2024’s theme of ‘No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone’, over 50 patients who had completed their treatment interacted with those who are undergoing therapy, to share their experiences and motivate them. Nithya Ravindran, actress and dubbing artiste, spoke at the meeting.

Patients’ doubts were clarified by radiation oncologists. Hospital managing director G. Govindaraj Varadhan and others spoke.

