Tiruchi Head Post Office shut for two days after official tests COVID-19 positive

The Tiruchi Head Post Office has been closed for two days, after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
A senior Postal Department official said the Head Post Office would remain closed on July 24 and 25 as a precautionary measure. Disinfectants were sprayed inside and outside the Head Post Office premises. The result of the sample of the official came on Thursday evening.
Meanwhile, three woman constable recruits of the Railway Protection Force, who were undergoing training at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, as well as three instructors, tested positive for COVID-19.
Railway sources said they were undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The training for 393 Woman Constable Recruits, which resumed last week at the RPF Zonal Training Centre, had to be suspended a few days ago after some of the staff at the training centre tested positive for COVID-19.
