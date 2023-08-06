ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Gynaecological Society hosts 26th annual CME

August 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Journal featuring articles on the recent developments in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology was released during the 26th annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme of the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Tiruchi (TRIOGS) on Sunday.

The TRIOGS Journal, which features articles with interesting topics and current advancements in the area, was released by Saveetha Rajesh, CEO of Saveetha Group of Institutions, and received by A. Thulasi, dean of Srinivasa Medical College.

Scientific sessions, workshops and panel discussions on various topics relating to women’s health and well-being were organised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashi Ahmedul, an undergraduate student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, received the Dr. Ponnammal Gold Medal for her brilliance in the field. Malathy G Prasad, President of TRIOGS, members of the society, and doctors from various hospitals participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US