HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Gynaecological Society hosts 26th annual CME

August 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Journal featuring articles on the recent developments in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology was released during the 26th annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme of the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Tiruchi (TRIOGS) on Sunday.

The TRIOGS Journal, which features articles with interesting topics and current advancements in the area, was released by Saveetha Rajesh, CEO of Saveetha Group of Institutions, and received by A. Thulasi, dean of Srinivasa Medical College.

Scientific sessions, workshops and panel discussions on various topics relating to women’s health and well-being were organised.

Bashi Ahmedul, an undergraduate student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, received the Dr. Ponnammal Gold Medal for her brilliance in the field. Malathy G Prasad, President of TRIOGS, members of the society, and doctors from various hospitals participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.