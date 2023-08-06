Tiruchi Gynaecological Society hosts 26th annual CME

August 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Journal featuring articles on the recent developments in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology was released during the 26th annual Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme of the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Tiruchi (TRIOGS) on Sunday.

The TRIOGS Journal, which features articles with interesting topics and current advancements in the area, was released by Saveetha Rajesh, CEO of Saveetha Group of Institutions, and received by A. Thulasi, dean of Srinivasa Medical College.

Scientific sessions, workshops and panel discussions on various topics relating to women’s health and well-being were organised.

Bashi Ahmedul, an undergraduate student of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, received the Dr. Ponnammal Gold Medal for her brilliance in the field. Malathy G Prasad, President of TRIOGS, members of the society, and doctors from various hospitals participated.