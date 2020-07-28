Tiruchi grocers to restrict business hours from today

Grocery stores, both wholesale and retail, situated in and around Gandhi Market in Tiruchi have volunteered to restrict their business hours in view of the rise in number of positive cases in the city.
The Tiruchi Maligai, Mandi, Oil, Vellam and Sakkarai Vyaparigal Sangam has announced that its members will operate only between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Wednesday. “We have about 130 members in our association and all members have agreed to close by 2 p.m. until further notice,” said association secretary S. Sellan.
The shops are located mostly around Vellamandi, Thanjavur Road, Big Bazaar Street, Nelpettai and Palakkarai Main Road, he said.
The decision has been taken in the interest of the public, association members and employees. “We have communicated our decision in writing to the Collector. The decision will be in force until further notice,” Mr. Sellan told The Hindu.
Member shopkeepers are also ensuring personal distancing, hand hygiene and use of face masks by employees and customers. Posters have also been put up in front of shops to raise awareness, he added.
