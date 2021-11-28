Tiruchi grapples with waterlogging in residential areas

Tiruchi

28 November 2021 20:53 IST

With banks of Kudamuritti canal breaching low-lying colonies were affected

Residential areas in the city along Dindigul Road, Vayalur Road and Kuzhumani Road continued to be waterlogged on Sunday as rain poured through the night in various parts of the city. Water levels rose in many low-lying residential areas necessitating the district administration and residents welfare associations to try out urgent temporary measures for mitigation.

Water from Kudamuritti canal, which makes its way to the Cauvery near Tiruchi had overflowed into Fathima Nagar, Beschi Nagar, Shakthi Nagar and other nearby residential colonies.

As the banks of the Kudamuritti breached late on Friday night near Karalamman Temple, behind Fathima Nagar, the residents had immediately contacted the district administration which made temporary arrangements by stacking sandbags. A section of the residents said that they had alerted the Public Works Department two days ago, but the authorities paid no heed. “There is a drainage sluice on the other side through which water flows. Seeing the force of the water flowing through it, we were able to tell that the bank was weakening. Had the bank breached late in the night, Fathima Nagar would have been underwater,” Selvaraj, a resident said.

While Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued some persons from heavily inundated residential colonies off Kuzhumani Road, residents in Fathima Nagar complained that they had been neglected. The Fathima Nagar Residents Welfare Association had, on Sunday arranged for a coracle, through which they distributed food packets, water and milk. The working population in the area were all stranded with no way to go to work.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Kolika, said that her children were studying in classes 10 and 12, and were unable to focus on lessons. “They cannot go to school till this water drains out. This is the third time that this is happening in the last month alone,” she rued.

Areas on the National Highway towards Dindigul had also become inundated. Several residential localities within Manapparai municipality limits watched helplessly as water gushed into their homes. Ponds in Karuppur, Pichampatti, and Manapparai town overflowed inundating several residential areas on Sunday. The excess water drains into the Mamundi river, which in turn empties into the Koraiyar. Due to heavy rains on Saturday night, the river overflowed into Keezha Kottaikaranpatti, Kalpalayathanpatti and Vadugapatti. In Keezha Kottaikaranpatti, the residents made way for water to flow by breaking down a small bridge over the water. In localities along the Dindigul state highway such as J.J. Nagar, water entered houses late at night. Residents were caught unawares and had to rush to save their belongings.

A section of residents took to the streets to stage a road roko, demand action by the authorities.

Minister inspects affected areas

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru visited areas in Edamalaipatti Pudur, Vayalur Road and Kuzhumani Road on Saturday morning and provided relief material. He inspected the safety measures taken on the banks of Kudamurutti, Uyakkondan and the Kollankulam and directed the officers to drain the stagnated water surrounding the residential areas and further strengthen the banks to prevent water from entering.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Nehru said that a plan was being drawn up to construct retaining walls along Ariyar. ₹ 100 crore were allocated for the plan which would be a permanent remedy for the inundation. Sandbags were stacked along the banks, and relief measures were being made. Permanent solutions would materialise as soon as the rains stop, he said. Encroachments along canals and supply channels across the city would be removed, he added, stating that instructions were given to raze old and weak buildings to the ground so that it would not put lives at risk. Roads too, would be relayed across the city, he said.