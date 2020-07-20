Tiruchi Govt.Medical College to provide COVID-19 test results online

TIRUCHI

The district administration has set up an online portal for people to check the results of their COVID-19 swab tests. Managed by the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, the results, will be uploaded online by virologists at the testing centre for patients to access them.

The initiative is to reduce the exposure of potentially positive patients to others, said a senior health official in the district. “We can also avoid having the patients travel to hospitals to collect the test reports,” he added.

People can visit https://cv19.microkapv.in/ and type in the SRF ID given by the person who takes the individual’s sample to see their results, the official said. “A team of three doctors at the medical college worked day and night to set up this portal. It site will be fully developed in a week’s time,” he added.

The district administration has also begun pasting special stickers outside houses where individuals have given throat swab samples for testing. The sticker states that the residents are in home quarantine as their COVID-19 test result is under process.

The initiative to provide the results online came after many alleged that there was a significant delay, causing further exposure of positive patients. Seven vendors at the Uzhavar Sandhai who tested positive last week received their results only after much delay. They all had been selling goods at the market till the results arrived. Some officials of the Tiruchi City Corporation, including a man who had been conducting door-to-door checks too, tested positive.

“My brother returned from Madurai on July 15 and gave a test sample on the same day. However, the result is yet to arrive. He is a diabetic patient and we are anxious and afraid,” a resident of Ponmalai said.

Another woman, a resident of Woraiyur was told she would have to wait for at least five days for the test results, when she contacted a private lab in the city. “I am suffering from cold and fever. I have a three-year-old son and my old parents live with me. How can I wait for this long?” she asked.