Tiruchi government hospital sets up a special ward for monkeypox

The health department officials have stepped up surveillance at the Tiruchi International Airport and are carrying out random checks on international passengers

Published - August 25, 2024 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Though no one tested positive for monkeypox in Tiruchi so far, the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has been set up as a precautionary measure. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Close on the heels of the outbreak of monkeypox (Mpox)), a viral disease, in some countries, a special ward has been set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGGH) in Tiruchi.

Though no one tested positive for monkeypox in Tiruchi so far, the isolation ward has been set up as a precautionary measure to isolate and treat persons found with symptoms of monkeypox. Medicines have been stocked up to treat the patients.

“We have stepped up surveillance at the Tiruchi International Airport and carry out random checks on international passengers landing in Tiruchi. No one is found with the symptoms of monkeypox. However, we are ready to handle cases, if any,” says T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

He said isolating the infected person could prevent the virus from spreading to others. Fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat, cough, rashes, and muscle pain were among symptoms. The people showing the symptoms should consult the doctors immediately. It had been decided to isolate the patients who test positive for the virus.

It is said the disease could spread through skin contact, respiratory droplets, bodily fluids, and through handling items used by the affected person. People who exhibit the symptoms of the virus should seek quick medical attention.

Dr. Manivannan said international passengers, especially those arriving from the African countries and having a history of travel to those countries, were being subjected to screening at the Tiruchi International Airport for any suspected symptoms of monkeypox.

