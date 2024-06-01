ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi government hospital maternity ward waiting rooms lack basic amenities

Published - June 01, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The roof of the waiting rooms leak and the floor is littered with garbage as there are no bins; also those waiting in the room cannot hear when their names are called

Judah Jerusalem

Escorts of patients at the maternity ward sleep on the floor outside the ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The waiting rooms of the maternity ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi lack basic amenities, much to the inconvenience of those who escort the patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there are two waiting rooms on the side of the building, those attending to patients admitted to the ward say that conditions inside the room were pathetic because of which they occupy the front portion of the maternity ward. Most residents sleep in the open outside the ward at night.

The attenders complained that when it rains, the roofs leak. The rooms are not kept clean and due to a lack of trash bins, littering was rampant, they said. The announcements calling for attenders of patients are not audible at the waiting rooms and requested installing public address system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been here for the past six days and I cannot hear the announcements being made if I am inside the waiting rooms. The waiting rooms are not kept clean, and when it rains, it gets intolerable as the roof leaks. I am not able to get any rest in this environment,” said A. Saravana Kumar, an attender.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The waiting rooms do not have chairs or beds. The taps in the washroom often run dry. With a poorly covered sewer running close by, mosquito menace pose a hazard for attenders.

“I can’t get any drinking water because there are only two R.O. drinking water taps. The daily-use water taps do not work at all, and the bathrooms are kept locked. I am forced to use the pay-and-use toilets outside the hospital. I am scared that if I am gone too long, I might miss the calls from the nurses,” said M. Karthik, an attender.

D. Nehru, Dean of the GH, has promised to look into the grievances of the visitors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US