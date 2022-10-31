Tiruchi Government Hospital has performed 58 breast cancer surgeries this year

TIRUCHI, TAMIL NADU, 24.09.22: FOR DAILY:- A view of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi on Saturday. Photo.M_Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

As number of cancer cases in the city are increasing, around 58 women have successfully undergone surgeries for breast cancer at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi, over the past 10 months.

Over 800 women have undergone mammogram screening at the hospital and 89 of them were diagnosed with tumours in the breast. An ultrasound was done to determine if it was a cyst filled with fluid or a solid tumour. As 58 of them had cancer, they underwent surgery.

“With improved facilities, equipment, medicine and specialised doctors, the treatment for cancer has become easily accessible to all. Our team of doctors has succeeded in diagnosing and treating many cancer patients over the years,” Hospital Dean D. Nehru told The Hindu.

A recently installed advanced digital mammogram unit at the Radiology Department had helped to diagnose lesions as small as one centimetre and takes more number of mammograms in a shorter period, he added. .

According to medical experts, triple-negative breast cancer, which is highly aggressive, was becoming common among Indian women.

Due to a lack of awareness and access to preventive diagnostic services, majority of these patients are diagnosed at a later stage. “Breast cancer cases arriving at the hospital continued to be those in advanced stages. The disease is increasingly being diagnosed at a younger age and the number of patients in their mid to late-30s is rising,” said a senior oncologist at the MGMGH.

The hospital would be holding camps twice a week exclusively by women general surgeons to raise awareness about breast self-examination among the public. The doctors said that women should voluntarily undergo mammogram screening once a year.