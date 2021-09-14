Tiruchi girl is topper in TNEA-2021

TIRUCHI

A Tiruchi student J. Nithyasree, who belongs to Srirangam, is the topper in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions - 2021, the counselling process conducted by Anna University for admission to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Two other students from the Central region who figure in the top 10 ranks constitute P.L. Uma Shwetha (sixth position), who hails from Alagapuri village in Thirumayam taluk in Pudukottai district, and S. Sarathivasan (eighth rank) of Thuvakudi Malai in Tiruchi district.

The top 10 rankers in the counselling process constitute four girls and six boys.