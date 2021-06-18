Tiruchi girl excels in online teaching

K. Vishwathika of Woraiyur in Tiruchi takes online classes for overseas students.

18 June 2021 17:40 IST

TIRUCHI

At a time when online education has become inevitable due to the pandemic, a Tiruchi-based engineering student has taken up teaching core science subjects and computer programming to students in United Kingdom, United States of America, New Zealand and Singapore.

When K. Viswathika (20) of Woraiyur, who is pursuing B.Tech in Computer Engineering in a college in Bengaluru, taught chemistry and physics to her niece in California about seven months ago she didn’t know that online teaching would fetch her dollars while studying.

Enthused by the response that she got from his niece, Viswathika gave a demonstration and registered her on an online teaching portal.

Aliyah (10), a Grade IV student of London, was her first overseas student. Aliyah was enrolled for python, a coding programme. Through her Viswathika received a number of referrals for coding programmings and chemistry, physics and mathematics.

She teaches 20 students of UK, USA, New Zealand and Singapore. She continues to get enquiry from various students. Using her knowledge in Information and Technology and online teaching tools, Ms.Viswathika makes her teaching attractive and interactive.

“I feel happy to leverage the online methodologies to connect the students across the borders. My passion for teaching has made it happen,” says Ms.Viswathika.

She said that short term course in English with the British Council in Chennai had helped her in effectively communicating with the overseas students. Though she had an Indian accent, she did not face any problem with the UK students. While she devoted daytime for attending online classes conducted by CMR University in Bengaluru, where she pursues B.Tech, she spends the evenings taking online classes.

“There is a great scope for online education transcending borders. The time is not far away when there will be recognised online schools,” says Viswathika, who has developed two pharmacy management software for the pharmaceutical companies. She has employed five MBA interns to find clients for her products.