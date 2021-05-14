Tiruchi GH to have 100 additional oxygen-supported beds

Works are under way for routing the additional supply of oxygen: officials

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital will soon have 100 oxygen-supported beds, in addition to the existing 355. Works were under way for routing the additional supply of oxygen, senior officials said.

The six-floor Super Speciality Block of the Tiruchi GH, spanning about 30,000 square feet in area, accommodates nearly 12 speciality departments, including cardiothoracic surgery, urology, medical and surgical oncology, and gastroenterology, in addition to trauma care and dermatology among others.

While some departments were shifted to other blocks, functioning of a few departments was suspended during the lockdown last year. This time around, all the departments continue to function out of the block.

K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH, told The Hindu that the fifth and sixth floors were being rewired, and oxygen supply pipelines were already laid to accommodate around 100 beds. Adequate plug points have also been arranged. "There are a sufficient number of ventilators if the need arises," she said.

The hospital, however, will require an additional oxygen tank, of at least 10KL capacity, for these 100 beds to function. "Since the ward will be on the 5th and 6th floor, there must be adequate pressure for the oxygen supply. We are looking to get an additional tank to begin this ward," a senior official at the MGMGH said.

Dr. Vanitha said that the Health department had given clearance for the setting up of an in-house oxygen generating plant. This plant, too, will assist in steady supply, she said. The Tiruchi MGMGH currently has a storage of six tonnes of oxygen.

Meanwhile, owing to the initiative taken by K. Mythili, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and her team, 30 oxygen concentrators were donated to the Tiruchi MGMGH by Indian paediatricians living in the UK.