Tiruchi GH team removes fruit seed from woman’s lung

It was accidentally swallowed two months ago by the Lalgudi resident

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 19, 2022 18:52 IST

Doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi removed a fruit seed from the right lung of a 58-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it two months ago. The seed was removed by using flexible bronchoscopy.

At a press gathering on Wednesday, the medical team explained the unusual case, which came to light only after the patient from Lalgudi came to the hospital complaining of breathing problems this week.

“While eating a sapota [chikoo] fruit, the patient hiccoughed violently, causing one of its seeds to go down the windpipe. If it had entered the digestive tract, it would have been excreted in due course; however since it became lodged in the lung, it developed granulation tissue that was getting inflamed. Failure to remove it could endanger the patient’s life, as respiration would slowly get obstructed,” said Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon S. Palanivel, who led the team of medicos in the three-hour operation on October 15.

To facilitate the procedure, the team first did a tracheostomy, an incision in the windpipe made to relive breathing obstructions, and used the channel to insert a flexible bronchoscope. The thin and bendable device, fitted with a camera, helped the surgeons to locate and remove the foreign object completely from the patient’s lung.

The tracheostomy incision was closed after the bronchoscopy, and the patient would be able to return home this week after surgical wounds healed, said the team members.

“Usually, the ‘Heimlich manoeuvre’ is performed immediately to stop people from choking over food. Since the patient had neglected to seek medical help early on, the problem had aggravated after two months. The public, especially children, should be careful while eating or placing objects in their mouth to avoid accidental swallowing,” said MGMGH dean D. Nehru.

