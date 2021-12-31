Tiruchi GH sets up new facilities amid pandemic

Tiruchi

31 December 2021 19:05 IST

Although a large part of the year and available manpower was taken over by the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital introduced Emergency Care and Rescue Centre (ECRC) and a post-natal depression counselling centre. C-sections were successfully performed on 466 COVID-19-positive pregnant women, while the newborns remained unaffected.

While all services at the GH had been suspended during the first wave of COVID-19, departments continued to treat patients during the second wave in May 2021. Apart from providing emergency care, doctors also performed the first live kidney transplant, implanted a dual-chambered pacemaker and got various high-end equipment to treat patients for free.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to The Hindu, Dean K. Vanitha said that the Department of Psychiatry introduced ECRC and post-natal depression counselling recently. “We found that many distressed patients required immediate care, which we will be able to provide through ECRC. Meanwhile, the counselling will help treat women suffering from postnatal depression,” she said. At the counselling centre, new mothers will be screened, provided therapy including yoga, and other relaxation techniques.

The Directorate of Medical Education is looking to increase the student intake for M.B.B.S. from 150 to 250 at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College this upcoming academic year, Dr. Vanitha said.

A new mucormycosis treating facility was set up in June when cases of fungal infection began increasing. A total of 130 patients were treated, with all of them recovering well. The Special Newborn Care Unit treated 11,000 infants, of which 450 required Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and 550 were underweight, below 1.5 kgs.

The 24-hour vaccination clinic set up at the GH has inoculated a total of 61,085 people. “We are prepared to inoculate the booster dose and vaccination for children as soon as the instructions are given,” the Dean said.

While around 5,000 nasal swabs were being tested during the peak of the second wave, around 2,500 to 3,000 swabs are being processed over the last month. “We have also been processing 200 samples from the Tiruchi International Airport. These have to be given within four hours,” Gnanaguru Pichaimani, Head, Department of Microbiology said.

While three oxygen-producing plants and other necessary infrastructure to tackle COVID-19 have been installed at the hospital, there is a need for a new hospital block to accommodate an increasing number of patients. “We have submitted a proposal to demolish the old block and construct a new building,” Dr. Vanitha said.

The doctors also intend to create a radiotherapy clinic and also begin conducting liver transplants in 2022.