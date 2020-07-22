Tiruchi GH receives new equipment

Rotary Club of BHEL City Tiruchi, Rotary Club of Greater Shaheen and Rotary International Rotary Foundation on Wednesday donated 19 special equipment to be used at the Intensive Care Unit at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.
The equipment, worth 41.31 lakh, was handed over to Collector S. Sivarasu and Dean K. Vanitha at MGMGH by Rotary office-bearers.
The Dean, along with Medical Superintendent R. Yeganathan, conducted a demonstration of High Flow Nasal Cannula used at COVID-19 ward to supply oxygen to patients. “The hospital is already in possession of four such devices, two in paediatric ward and two in general ward. Ten new devices have been provided by the government to be used at COVID-19 ward,” Dr. Yeganathan said.
The device, which costs ₹1 lakh each, was used to supply oxygen at a high flow for patients suffering from respiratory distress. “It is non-invasive and allows supply of 60 litres of oxygen in a minute, assisting the patient to breathe and get enough oxygen supply,” he added.
