Tiruchi GH prepares to tackle dengue

September 19, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi has made special arrangements to diagnose and treat patients with dengue and other fever-related cases in separate wards amid the onset of seasonal rain.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspected the hospital on Tuesday to take stock of the health infrastructure and other medical facilities. He visited the special ward for dengue, fever wards for adults, paediatric cases, and blood bank and checked the availability of adequate stock of medicines.

The Collector also discussed with doctors the facilities for treatment available at the hospital and urged them to take all precautionary measures to treat patients with seasonal flu and dengue. He also interacted with some patients and directed the hospital staff to keep the premises clean.

D. Nehru, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, and E. Arun Raj, Medical Superintendent, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, were among others present during the inspection.

Mr. Arun Raj told The Hindu that the Health Department had taken precautionary measures and scaled up facilities to treat dengue and other fever-related patients. Two women patients from neighbouring Perambalur district, who were diagnosed with dengue a few days ago, were undergoing treatment at the hospital. One of them was at antenatal care and the other at postnatal care. Their condition was stable.

He said a special dengue ward with 50 beds – 20 for adults, 20 for paediatric cases and 10 for antenatal care – was ready. Additionally, 10 beds were also available in the Intensive Care Unit for patients with severe fluid loss.

