Tiruchi GH prepares to tackle dengue

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has made arrangements to tackle dengue amid the onset of seasonal rain with separate wards for pediatric and adult cases.

A total of 30 beds for adults and 30 for children has been readied at the hospital. Another ward on the first floor has also been prepared.

While the number of cases reported this year has been low compared to the previous years, doctors continue to create awareness of the importance of early detection.

In September, 20 cases were reported, while it was 23 in July and 29 in August, according to district-wide data provided by the Directorate of Public Health (DPH). “While a few clusters are being identified in rural parts of the district, there is no reason for panic,” Deputy Director of Health Services A. Subramani said.

Dengue cases usually report a spike during the monsoon, and since there has been no continuous wet spell so far, the number of cases reported is low, K. Vanitha, Dean, said.

Awareness programmes are being condcuted by urban and rural local bodies on keeping a check on stagnated water. “People still believe that the mosquitoes breed only in dirty water. It can be water in your buckets and flower pots too. Water should not be allowed to stagnate,” a senior doctor said.

A team of workers have been deputed by the DPH to monitor dengue in the district. “If a patient suffers from fever, people nowadays think it may be COVID-19. It is advisable that the patient also gets tested for dengue if the symptoms persist and the COVID-19 test results are negative,” the doctor added.

According to Dr. Vanitha, MGMGH has only five patients admitted to the ward and only two are dengue positive. The hospital has also made arrangements for sufficient stock of platelets for transfusion in emergency cases. "While there was a shortage of blood at the blood bank during the peak of COVID-19, various groups are conducting camps and are helping out. We have sufficient stock,” she added.