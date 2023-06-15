June 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Kidneys harvested from two brain-dead persons in Madurai helped surgeons at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) to save the lives of chronically ill renal disease patients in Tiruchi recently.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the hospital conducted its 14th and 15th kidney transplants in a matter of four days, received from brain-dead patients.

On June 10, the kidney harvested from a 29-year-old male brain-dead patient from the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, was transplanted to a 46-year-old male, who was undergoing hemodialysis at the MGMGH.

Similarly, the kidney of a 55-year-old male patient who was declared brain dead at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, was harvested and transplanted to a 47-year-old male, who had been undergoing dialysis treatment at Tiruchi GH, on Wednesday.

The transplant surgeries done by the MGMGH medical team were successful, and the patients are recovering well, said the note.