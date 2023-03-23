ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi GH observes Glaucoma Week with awareness activities

March 23, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A rally, exhibition and free medical camp were some of the activities organised by the Department of Ophthalmology, K.A.P.V. Government Medical College in Tiruchi to observe World Glaucoma Week on Thursday and raise awareness about the chronic eye disease caused due to optic nerve damage.

Held on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Puthur, the programme was flagged off with an awareness march in the morning. Later, MGMGH dean D. Nehru inaugurated an exhibition where medicos and students explained different aspects related to glaucoma. The activities were centred around this year’s theme, ‘The world is bright, save your sight.’

“MGMGH receives approximately 300 glaucoma patients per month, mostly from urban areas. Earlier, the preliminary tests were done by hand, but now we have sophisticated machinery to check the patient’s vision. Persons aged above 40 should get their eyes tested for glaucoma, just as they do for blood sugar and hypertension, as ignoring it could lead to loss of vision,” E. Arun Raj, medical superintendent, MGMGH, told The Hindu.

Dr. Arun Raj added that increased pressure on the eye was one of the earliest symptoms of glaucoma. “When spotted early, the disease can be treated with eye drops or surgery. Tunnel vision, caused by the loss of peripheral sight is a sign of glaucoma. To avoid blindness, medical attention is necessary. Glaucoma can also be caused by hereditary links,” he said.

