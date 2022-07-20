Tiruchi GH gets special ward for monkeypox

With Kerala reporting two confirmed cases of the fast-spreading monkeypox, a zoonotic viral disease, an 8-bedded isolation unit has been readied at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

The isolation ward has been set up as a precautionary measure to isolate and treat persons, found with symptoms of monkeypox. “Isolating the infected person can prevent the virus from spreading to others. The disease, with an incubation period of about 21 days, has symptoms such as fever, headache, fatigue, sore throat, cough, skin rashes and muscle pain. The infection rate of the disease is high and blisters appear between days six to 13,” said Dean D. Nehru.

According to Dr. Nehru, the disease can spread through skin-to-skin contact, respiratory droplets, bodily fluids and through handling items used by the affected person. People who exhibit the symptoms of the virus should seek quick medical attention

“The patients will be given treatment for fever, cough, and other complaints as well as to boost their immune systems,” he added

Samples collected from people suspected to have monkeypox would be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, the Dean said.

Following the spread, health inspectors have been screening international passengers at the Tiruchi airport, especially those from monkeypox endemic countries.