Tiruchi GH gets battery-operated vehicle

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 28, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI: 28/08/2022:  Minister K.N. Nehru presents the battery-operated car to Hospital Dean D. Nehru in the presence of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other officials in Tiruchi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An electric car costing ₹6 lakh was donated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on behalf of Anbil Foundation here on Sunday.

The battery-operated car would transport free of cost the elderly and persons with disabilities and mobility challenges from the entrance to their wards during out-patient hour.

“The MGMGH receives more than 3,500 patients each day. According to our estimation, the vehicle will help at least 1,000 of them,” said a hospital official.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru handed over the electric car to Dean D. Nehru and other doctors in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app