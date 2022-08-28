Tiruchi GH gets battery-operated vehicle
An electric car costing ₹6 lakh was donated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on behalf of Anbil Foundation here on Sunday.
The battery-operated car would transport free of cost the elderly and persons with disabilities and mobility challenges from the entrance to their wards during out-patient hour.
“The MGMGH receives more than 3,500 patients each day. According to our estimation, the vehicle will help at least 1,000 of them,” said a hospital official.
Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru handed over the electric car to Dean D. Nehru and other doctors in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and senior officials.
