Tiruchi GH gets a mucormycosis ward

Tiruchi

28 June 2021 20:08 IST

100 beds have been allotted to treat patients suffering from the fungal infection

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has set up a separate mucormycosis ward to treat patients suffering from the fungal infection. A total of 100 beds have been allotted at the Super Speciality Block of the GH for this purpose.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dean, K. Vanitha said that the MGMGH has formed an expert committee consisting of an ENT surgeon, ophthalmic surgeon, anaesthetist, and microbiologist among others, with whose guidance a management protocol has been drawn up.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the protocol, 100 beds have been set up for COVID-19 patients with mucormycosis. “Within the mucormycosis ward there are two separate units, one for patients who are COVID-19 positive, and another for post-COVID mucormycosis,” she said.

A team of healthcare workers including physicians, post-graduate students, CRRI (compulsory rotatory residential internship), and nurses monitor the ward round-the-clock in four shifts.

So far, 82 patients have been admitted for mucormycosis at the MGMGH. Currently, 18 patients have been admitted in the COVID-mucormycosis ward and 36 ino the post-COVID mucormycosis ward.

A separate operation theatre with all necessary surgical equipment has been allotted. So far, a Diagnostic Nasal Endoscopy (DNE) biopsy has been done for 52 patients, of which 22 are positive for the fungal infection. Corrective surgery to remove the infection has been performed on 46.

Of the total 82 admissions, 27 have been discharged after their condition improved. Meanwhile, the Dean assured that the medication used to treat mucormycosis- Amphotericin B, which is an injection, and Posaconazole, are available in both injection and tablet forms.

“These medicines are expensive but the State government has made them available and there has been no death due to mucormycosis so far,” she said.

A follow-up clinic exclusively for mucormycosis patients has also been set up.