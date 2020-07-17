Tiruchi GH gets 10 more HFNC

TIRUCHI
Doctors in Tiruchi are employing more high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to treat patients of COVID-19 suffering from respiratory distress.
The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital had four HFNC on hand and over the last week has received 10 more machines from the State government. These machines, which supply oxygen in high flow, are used to treat patients who have difficulty breathing, according to R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH.
So far, 10 patients had been treated at the MGMGH using the HFNCs, Dr. Yeganathan said, adding that in many cases it could avoid having to use a ventilator.
It is possible to provide 60 litres of oxygen per minute to patients and patients can put on the cannula on their own whenever they require oxygen supply.
